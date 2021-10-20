#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 7,000
If you are looking to buy a flagship smartphone, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon India is offering a Rs. 4,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing Rs. 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions as well as an attractive exchange offer. Here are more details.
Everything to know about the deal
The OnePlus 9 Pro (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 60,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999). Customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs. 18,000 off when you exchange an eligible smartphone. Notably, the deal is valid for a limited time.
The phone flaunts a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colors.
It is equipped with a 48MP main camera
The OnePlus 9 Pro sports a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.
It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.