#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 7,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 06:47 pm

OnePlus 9 Pro available with discounts on Amazon

If you are looking to buy a flagship smartphone, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon India is offering a Rs. 4,000 discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing Rs. 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card transactions as well as an attractive exchange offer. Here are more details.

Key details

Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 9 Pro (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 60,999 (MRP: Rs. 64,999). Customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs. 18,000 off when you exchange an eligible smartphone. Notably, the deal is valid for a limited time.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colors.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 Pro sports a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.