Vivo launches Y20T smartphone in India at Rs. 15,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 06:05 pm

Vivo Y20T arrives in India in two color options

Vivo has launched a new Y-series budget smartphone, the Y20T, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 15,490 and is available for purchase via Vivo's e-store as well as leading retailers. The handset comes with an HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Vivo Y20T features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular-shaped camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams. It is offered in Purist Blue and Obsidian Black color variants.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y20T is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y20T draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM (plus 1GB of extended RAM) and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device runs on dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y20T: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y20T is priced at Rs. 15,490 for its solo 6GB/64GB model. The handset is available for purchase starting today i.e. October 11 via Vivo India's online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner retail stores.