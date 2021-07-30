OnePlus 9R's update brings Bitmoji Always-On display support

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the 9R model. As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes the overheating control management of third-party apps, upgrades the GMS package to June 2021, and bumps up the Android security patch level to July 2021. It also introduces the Bitmoji Always-On Display (AOD) support along with an AOD screenshot feature.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the OnePlus 9R is being released in a staged manner, meaning it will be rolled out for a small user percentage initially, followed by a wider roll-out. To manually check, you can go to Settings >System >System updates. To enable the Bitmoji AOD feature after installing the software, go to Settings >Customization >Clock on Ambient Display >Bitmoji.

Design and display

The phone sports a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9R has a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colors.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor

The OnePlus 9R draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.