Did 'Dhurandhar 2' get its own viral track in 'Didi'?

Ranveer Singh 's character in Dhurandhar 2 , Hamza Ali Mazari, has an impressive entry sequence with an Arabic rai song titled Didi. The 1992 song was written and performed by Algerian singer Khaled. This track replaces Akshaye Khanna 's previous entry song FA9LA from Dhurandhar, which was a Bahraini number by Flipperachi. Will Didi be able to match the craze its predecessor enjoyed?

Song's meaning What Khaled's original song means Khaled, who is also known as Cheb Khaled, has made a name for himself with rai songs that talk about love and peace. His 1992 song Didi, which is now gaining popularity again thanks to Dhurandhar 2, talks about the deep bond between two people. The lyrics of the song reportedly include lines like "I'm burning in the fire of love, but you're not," and "Take take (Didi Didi), Take take the beautiful girl away."

Song's history The song has been used in multiple Indian films Didi has been used in multiple other Indian films in the past. It was loosely sampled in Brahma (1994) by Bappi Lahiri and Kavita Krishnamurthy's Suno Suno Meri Rani Ji. Khaled's original song video also appeared in the Malayalam film Highway, starring Silk Smitha, in 1995. More recently, Akshay Kumar's Airlift (2016) used the song as Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di by Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari.

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