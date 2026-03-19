Did 'Dhurandhar 2' get its own viral track in 'Didi'?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar 2, Hamza Ali Mazari, has an impressive entry sequence with an Arabic rai song titled Didi. The 1992 song was written and performed by Algerian singer Khaled. This track replaces Akshaye Khanna's previous entry song FA9LA from Dhurandhar, which was a Bahraini number by Flipperachi. Will Didi be able to match the craze its predecessor enjoyed?
Song's meaning
What Khaled's original song means
Khaled, who is also known as Cheb Khaled, has made a name for himself with rai songs that talk about love and peace. His 1992 song Didi, which is now gaining popularity again thanks to Dhurandhar 2, talks about the deep bond between two people. The lyrics of the song reportedly include lines like "I'm burning in the fire of love, but you're not," and "Take take (Didi Didi), Take take the beautiful girl away."
Song's history
The song has been used in multiple Indian films
Didi has been used in multiple other Indian films in the past. It was loosely sampled in Brahma (1994) by Bappi Lahiri and Kavita Krishnamurthy's Suno Suno Meri Rani Ji. Khaled's original song video also appeared in the Malayalam film Highway, starring Silk Smitha, in 1995. More recently, Akshay Kumar's Airlift (2016) used the song as Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di by Arijit Singh and Ankit Tiwari.
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, know more about 'Dhurandhar 2'
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 follows Hamza's journey after the death of Rehman Dakait. He becomes the new Sher-E-Baloch and rules over Lyari while pretending to be one of them. The film explores his struggles with betrayals, lies, patriotism and shrewdness to keep himself undercover. It also delves into his transformation from Punjab's Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Lyari's Hamza Ali Mazari and what made him a "killing machine."