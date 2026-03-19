'Dhurandhar 2' smashes records, collects ₹48cr on preview day
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹47.9cr from its paid preview shows on Wednesday, March 18. This figure surpasses the opening day collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which had earned around ₹33cr. The sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Record-breaking premiere
'Dhurandhar 2' breaks Indian film paid previews records
Dhurandhar 2 has set a new record for the biggest paid preview collection by an Indian film, with a net collection of ₹44cr in India. Block seats take the haul to around ₹48cr. This is more than three times the previous Bollywood record of ₹10cr set by Stree 2 in 2024. The overall India record was also broken with Pawan Kalyan's OG (₹25cr), now in second place.
Overcoming obstacles
'Dhurandhar 2' Day 1 gross collection
Despite facing delays, postponements, and a few cancellations, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a massive success. On Thursday, the film saw a proper full-fledged release, with advance sales crossing ₹40cr by selling over nine lakh tickets across 17,000 shows. As per Sacnilk, overseas pre-sales is roughly around ₹80cr for the weekend.