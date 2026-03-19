'Dhurandhar 2' smashes records, collects ₹48cr on preview day 

Record-breaking premiere

'Dhurandhar 2' breaks Indian film paid previews records

Dhurandhar 2 has set a new record for the biggest paid preview collection by an Indian film, with a net collection of ₹44cr in India. Block seats take the haul to around ₹48cr. This is more than three times the previous Bollywood record of ₹10cr set by Stree 2 in 2024. The overall India record was also broken with Pawan Kalyan's OG (₹25cr), now in second place.