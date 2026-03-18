'Dhurandhar 2': Will preview shows in America get delayed?

Ranveer Singh 's upcoming film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar , is reportedly facing some last-minute issues. According to Venky Box Office, the premiere screenings in North America and other overseas regions could be delayed due to "last-minute edits" and content delivery issues. The portal claims that the second half of the film is still not sent for screening because of these re-edits.

Screening possibilities Possibility of premiere screenings in some locations Despite the delays, there is still a possibility that the premiere screenings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will take place in locations where electronic delivery is available. The report stated, "Electronic locations should be good for premieres, but hard drive locations may get canceled if not received in a few hours which seems likely." However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Censor board's intervention Film received 'A' certification with 21 cuts The news of the last-minute edits comes after the film's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) report went viral. Despite getting an "A" certification, the makers were asked to make four major changes from a list of 21 suggested by the board. These included cutting down some violent scenes, including a beheading and kicking scene.

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