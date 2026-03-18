'Dhurandhar 2' premiere shows canceled in Telugu, Tamil amid delay

The highly anticipated action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge , directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh , has faced a major setback. Paid premiere shows in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu were canceled just hours before their scheduled start due to last-minute edits. This unexpected development left fans eagerly awaiting the film's release disappointed.

Language swap 'Dhurandhar 2's premiere shows replaced by Hindi screenings In a surprising turn of events, the Tamil and Telugu premiere shows were replaced by screenings of the Hindi version, as per 123 Telugu. The primary reason for this change was the unavailability of dubbed content. A Coimbatore theater chain said it canceled that night's Tamil paid previews due to the lack of a final print. Instead, they opted for Hindi previews and initiated refunds for those who had purchased tickets for regional versions.

Production issues Delays attributed to the last-minute changes The last-minute changes were reportedly due to delays in delivering the final movie files to theaters. The Hindi version was delivered just before the scheduled screenings, with subtitle packages still pending. More importantly, the dubbing for Tamil and Telugu versions was not completed in time, preventing screenings in those languages. This delay seems to have occurred during the final stages of post-production.

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