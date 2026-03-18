'Dhurandhar 2' director requests fans against sharing spoilers amid leak

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge prepares for its theatrical release on Thursday, director Aditya Dhar has shared an emotional message with the audience. In a heartfelt Instagram post , he reflected on the success of the first part, Dhurandhar, and the strong bond it created with viewers. He also urged fans not to share spoilers ahead of the film's release. According to Variety India, the film's climax leaked online a day before its release.

Spoiler alert 'We've put our hearts into 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Dhar emphasized, "Somewhere in that beautiful...journey, our film became yours. Then the nation's. And then the world's." "That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive." "We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest." "We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar: The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt."

Sequel success 'Not on someone's phone in a blurry image...' Dhar added, "That's how films should be experienced, not on someone's phone in a blurry image." "Please don't share spoilers. Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt." "You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes."

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