Ram Gopal says 'Dhurandhar 2' is 'Sholay x 100' level

Director Ram Gopal Varma has lauded Aditya Dhar 's upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2 , calling it the birth of a new cinematic order. The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh and an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. Special paid previews of the film will begin on Wednesday evening (March 18).

Director's praise Varma says better than 'Mughal-e-Azam' Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Dhurandhar 2. He wrote, "After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it's sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences...and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence." "It is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from Mughal-e-Azam, onwards look like TV SERIALS."

Twitter Post See Varma's post here After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

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Sequel details This is what happens in 'Dhurandhar 2' "It will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW." The first movie, Dhurandhar, was released in theaters in December 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the story of secret spy agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Singh). After gangster Rehman Dakait's death (played by Akshaye Khanna in part one), Hamza rises through Lyari's underworld in Karachi and becomes its "Badshah."

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