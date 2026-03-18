Ram Gopal says 'Dhurandhar 2' is 'Sholay x 100' level
What's the story
Director Ram Gopal Varma has lauded Aditya Dhar's upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2, calling it the birth of a new cinematic order. The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh and an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor. Special paid previews of the film will begin on Wednesday evening (March 18).
Director's praise
Varma says better than 'Mughal-e-Azam'
Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Dhurandhar 2. He wrote, "After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it's sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences...and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence." "It is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from Mughal-e-Azam, onwards look like TV SERIALS."
Twitter Post
See Varma's post here
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
the psychological audio visual impact , itwill be a…
Sequel details
This is what happens in 'Dhurandhar 2'
"It will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW." The first movie, Dhurandhar, was released in theaters in December 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the story of secret spy agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Singh). After gangster Rehman Dakait's death (played by Akshaye Khanna in part one), Hamza rises through Lyari's underworld in Karachi and becomes its "Badshah."
Multilingual release
Advance booking for 'Dhurandhar' has begun
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in Hindi and all South Indian languages on Thursday. The film's premiere has already generated buzz, with theaters in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad opening bookings for post-midnight and early-morning shows, an unusual practice for regional films in North India. BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena predicted ₹35-40 crore earnings from the Hindi version alone on its opening day.