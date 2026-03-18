Ready for 'Dhurandhar 2' storm? Weekend pre-sales cross ₹200cr

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , has reportedly earned over ₹200cr in worldwide advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, it is the first Hindi and fifth Indian film (after Pushpa 2, Leo, RRR, Baahubali 2) to cross the ₹200cr mark. The film has surpassed the ₹100cr mark in India and is expected to reach around ₹250cr globally. This would make it an all-time high for Indian cinema. The previous record for Bollywood was held by Jawan with ₹122cr.

Market dominance Film's performance across international markets Dhurandhar: The Revenge has broken records in almost every major market. In the United States, the film is just shy of $5 million, which it is expected to cross by the start of previews, per Pinkvilla. Canada and Australia have also seen impressive numbers with close to CAD 2 million and AUD 1.50 million, respectively. However, these figures could have been higher if more shows were available in these markets.

Capacity issues Capacity issues in key markets Despite its impressive advance bookings, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already facing capacity issues in key markets. The film is in dire need of more shows, as most major locations are sold out. It has also not been released in the Middle East, which could have further boosted its earnings during the Eid release window.

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