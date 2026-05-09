US sanctions 10 entities for aiding Iran's military efforts

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and companies, including those from China and Hong Kong . The move comes as part of the US's efforts to curb Iran 's ability to procure weapons and raw materials for its military programs. The targeted entities are accused of facilitating weapon and material acquisition for Iran's Shahed drones and ballistic missiles.

Sanction strategy US warns of secondary sanctions on foreign companies The US Treasury has said it is ready to take economic action against Iran's military industrial base. The aim is to prevent Tehran from reconstituting its production capacity. The Treasury also warned of potential action against any foreign company facilitating illicit Iranian commerce, including airlines. Secondary sanctions could be imposed on foreign financial institutions aiding these efforts, including those linked with China's independent "teapot" oil refineries.

Impact assessment Sanctions aimed at reducing Iran's threat capabilities Brett Erickson, the Managing Principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors, said the Treasury's actions are aimed at curbing Iran's ability to threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz and regional allies. The sanctions come after Iran closed this strategic chokepoint between Iran and Oman, via which a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes. Shipping through this vital waterway has nearly halted since the war began, causing energy prices to soar.

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Production capability Sanctions narrowly focused, allowing Iran to adapt Iran is a major drone maker with the industrial capacity to produce roughly 10,000 drones a month. However, Erickson noted that these sanctions are still narrowly focused, giving Iran more time to adapt and reroute procurement to other suppliers. He also pointed out that the Treasury hasn't targeted Chinese banks keeping Iran's economy afloat yet.

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