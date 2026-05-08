The arrests were made in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru

ED arrests Gameskraft founders in money laundering case

By Mudit Dube 11:17 am May 08, 202611:17 am

What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja, the founders of online gaming company Gameskraft. The arrests were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after police accused the company of fraud and cheating. Deepak and Prithvi were arrested in Delhi NCR and brought to Bengaluru while Taneja was directly arrested in Bengaluru.