ED arrests Gameskraft founders in money laundering case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Vikas Taneja, the founders of online gaming company Gameskraft. The arrests were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after police accused the company of fraud and cheating. Deepak and Prithvi were arrested in Delhi NCR and brought to Bengaluru while Taneja was directly arrested in Bengaluru.
Investigation details
ED raided 17 locations, seized documents
The ED raided 17 locations across Delhi NCR and Karnataka, seizing documents tied to their investigation. Earlier, they had frozen eight bank accounts with ₹18.57 crore connected to Gameskraft. The company is suspected of running real-money gaming apps like RummyCulture and rummytime, which are now under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct.