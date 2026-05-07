Apple's bid to pause App Store ruling denied

The US Supreme Court has denied Apple 's request to stay a ruling that found the tech giant in violation of court-ordered changes to its App Store. The decision comes as part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games , the maker of popular video game Fortnite. Justice Elena Kagan, on behalf of the court, rejected Apple's request for a delay while it sought a full Supreme Court appeal against the 9th Circuit's decision.

Legal battle Legal tussle between Apple and Epic Games The legal tussle between Apple and Epic Games has been going on for years, mainly over the rules governing Apple's App Store. The contempt ruling and the extent of Apple's court-ordered obligations are the latest issues in this dispute. Apple contends that the 9th Circuit's decision could change how millions of app purchases are conducted.

Court injunction Epic Games won a contempt order last year Epic Games won a contempt order last year as part of its 2020 lawsuit against Apple's control over in-app transactions and app distribution restrictions. While Apple largely defeated Epic's lawsuit, a 2021 court injunction required Apple to let developers include links directing users to non-Apple payment methods. In response, Apple imposed new restrictions, including a 27% commission on purchases made via third-party payment systems within seven days of clicking such links.

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Commission dispute Apple's new 27% commission violates injunction Epic Games contends that Apple's new 27% commission violates the earlier injunction. In 2025, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled Apple in civil contempt for violating this injunction. The 9th Circuit upheld the judge's contempt finding but allowed Apple to present new arguments about what commission it should be allowed to charge for digital goods purchased through apps distributed on its App Store but paid for via third-party payment systems.

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