Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' crosses ₹50cr in 5 days

On its fifth day, Raja Shivaji was screened across 5,485 shows with an overall occupancy of 19.4%. The film's Marathi version outperformed the Hindi version, earning ₹3.35 crore compared to just ₹1.55 crore from the latter. Regionally, the film had the highest number of shows in Delhi NCR (210 screenings) and Ahmedabad (195 shows).

Competition

Meanwhile, here's how other films have fared

Despite its strong performance, Raja Shivaji is facing stiff competition from earlier releases like Bhooth Bangla. The horror comedy continues to do well at the box office and has raked in a total India net of ₹145.9 crore. Dhurandhar 2, in its seventh week, is also attracting audiences even now. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Jitendra Joshi among others.