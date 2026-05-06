'Dhurandhar 2' remains steady; India net reaches ₹1,140cr

On its 48th day (Tuesday), the film earned ₹0.55 crore net, bringing the India net collection close to ₹1,140 crore (₹1,139.65 crore to be exact). The gross worldwide collection has now crossed the ₹1,790 crore mark. Despite a significant drop in earnings since the fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained a steady box office performance.

Detailed earnings

Looking at film in numbers

The film's first week saw a whopping ₹674.17 crore in earnings, followed by ₹263.65 crore in the second week and ₹110.6 crore in the third week. The fourth and fifth weeks saw a decline with collections of ₹54.7 crore and ₹19.52 crore, respectively, as per Sacnilk. The sixth week added another ₹12.45 crore to its total collection, while the seventh weekend alone contributed nearly ₹4 crore more to its earnings!