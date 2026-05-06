'Dhurandhar 2' remains steady; India net reaches ₹1,140cr
What's the story
The Ranveer Singh-led spy drama, Dhurandhar 2, has continued to attract audiences even after its 48th day of release. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been breaking records since its premiere and has now crossed the ₹1,790 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. Despite facing tough competition from other Bollywood and regional films such as Raja Shivaji and Bhooth Bangla in recent weeks, Dhurandhar 2 remains a box office juggernaut.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,790 crore mark globally
On its 48th day (Tuesday), the film earned ₹0.55 crore net, bringing the India net collection close to ₹1,140 crore (₹1,139.65 crore to be exact). The gross worldwide collection has now crossed the ₹1,790 crore mark. Despite a significant drop in earnings since the fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained a steady box office performance.
Detailed earnings
Looking at film in numbers
The film's first week saw a whopping ₹674.17 crore in earnings, followed by ₹263.65 crore in the second week and ₹110.6 crore in the third week. The fourth and fifth weeks saw a decline with collections of ₹54.7 crore and ₹19.52 crore, respectively, as per Sacnilk. The sixth week added another ₹12.45 crore to its total collection, while the seventh weekend alone contributed nearly ₹4 crore more to its earnings!
Star-studded lineup
About the film and cast ensemble
Dhurandhar 2 features an impressive ensemble cast including Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan. The film continues the story of Indian secret service spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who has to infiltrate Pakistani gangsters' dens to protect his country. The movie's gripping narrative and stellar performances have contributed to its box office success.