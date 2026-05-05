Iran will be 'blown off...earth' if US vessels attacked: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has issued stern warnings to Iran , saying that the US "can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon." He threatened severe retaliation if Iranian forces attacked US vessels under "Project Freedom," stating Iran will be "blown off the face of the earth." The operation aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz , a key global trade route.

Military claims US military claims to have destroyed Iranian boats Over 800 ships and around 20,000 crew members are currently stuck in the area due to ongoing tensions, The Guardian reported. The US military has claimed to have destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted cruise missiles and drones. However, Iran has denied these allegations. The situation remains tense with both sides on high alert as the US continues its naval operation in the region.

Operation praise One of the greatest military maneuvers, says Trump In a Fox News interview, Trump praised the ongoing military operation as "one of the greatest military maneuvers ever done." He also assured that the US is ready with advanced weapons and ammunition if needed. "We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before," he said, adding that American forces are stationed globally with fully stocked equipment.

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Escalating tensions Iran threatens to strike US vessels Meanwhile, Iran's military has warned it would strike any US naval vessel approaching the Strait. The US Central Command has also said it redirected 50 commercial vessels amid the blockade. Trump's threats against Iran come after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire last month failed to open up the strait for global oil supplies.

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Vessel incident Panama-flagged vessel hit by explosion in Strait of Hormuz Separately, a Panama-flagged vessel operated by South Korea's HMM Co. was struck by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, according to the Yonhap news agency. The vessel was carrying 24 crew members, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals. No casualties have been reported from the incident, which occurred near the UAE waters.