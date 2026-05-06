'Summer I Turned Pretty' creators issue statement requesting privacy

Amazon Prime Video has requested fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) to respect the privacy of its cast and crew during filming. The request comes after some fans visited the sets and shared their locations on social media, disrupting production and creating safety concerns. For the unversed, the third-season premiere episode of the hit series premiered last July and was watched by 70 million viewers within 70 days.

Statement 'We love the excitement but...' Prime Video's official TSITP X account posted a message on Wednesday, saying, "We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew." "We're working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible." "Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it's ready to be shared." The statement was accompanied by a video of people writing "PRIVACY PLEASE" in the sand on a beach.

Twitter Post See the post here We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew. We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to… pic.twitter.com/SDtGlwhGvg — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) May 5, 2026

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Author's plea 'This story means a lot to me...' Jenny Han, the author of the book series on which TSITP is based, also shared the video on her Instagram Stories. She added, "When people come to set, film, and share videos, it disrupts the work." "It makes it harder for actors to get into character." "This story means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to you, too. I want to give you the best version of this movie. Please help protect our process."

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