What makes 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' a modern classic
What's the story
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a beloved book series that has won the hearts of many readers. Written by Jenny Han, it revolves around a young girl named Belly and her summer vacation at Cousins Beach. The story touches upon love, friendship, and self-discovery. In this article, we explore different facets of the series, giving you a glimpse of its charm and influence on readers.
Setting appeal
The allure of summer settings
Cousins Beach is central to The Summer I Turned Pretty, serving as more than a simple location. Bely spends every summer there with her family and their close friends, the Fishers. This year, everything changes when Belly finds herself caught in a love triangle between the two Fisher brothers—Conrad and Jeremiah. Amidst this, she is also dealing with growing up, family bonds, and self-discovery.
Character growth
Character development through seasons
Character development is at the heart of the series, with every summer bringing Belly and everyone around her a little closer to understanding themselves. With each season comes the evolution of relationships and people. Readers get to witness characters develop through the way they relate to each other, focusing on maturity and self-discovery. This evolution keeps audiences hooked to Belly's transition from childhood to adulthood.
Emotional connections
Themes of love and friendship
Love and friendship are at the heart of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The complicated equations between characters bring depth to the story while also finding a place in the hearts of those who have felt them too. Be it first loves or friendships that stand the test of time, these aspects play a major role in fans's connection with this story.
Cultural influence
Impact on young adult literature
The Summer I Turned Pretty has left an indelible mark on young adult literature since its release over a decade ago (2009). Its relatable characters, along with engaging storytelling, have inspired countless other works within this genre, while continuing to attract new generations of fans worldwide even today!