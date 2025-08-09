'Marriage isn't on cards': Faissal Khan on Aamir-Gauri's relationship

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan 's brother Faissal recently opened up about the superstar's relationship with Gauri Spratt. Speaking on the Pinkvilla Podcast, he confirmed that Aamir isn't planning to tie the knot for a third time. "Aamir has found love for the third time; he is lucky and I'm happy for him," Faissal said.

Relationship details 'Aamir has known her for some time' Faissal revealed that he has met Spratt two or three times. He recalled their last meeting on his birthday when Aamir introduced her. "Aamir told me that he has known her for some time before." "But he is not planning anything as of now...marriage is not on the cards as of yet, I don't know." "But I want him to be settled with someone nice and have a good companion because he deserves it."

Praise for Aamir Faissal's thoughts on his brother Faissal also praised Aamir's character, saying he is a "very nice human being" and "very kind-hearted." He added that if Aamir improves his surroundings, he will become a "king." "He is already a king, but in real terms, a king is someone who has all the fingers in ghee," Faissal said.

Marital history A look at Aamir's previous marriages Aamir has been married twice before. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares two children, Ira and actor Junaid. They divorced in 2002. Aamir's second marriage was to Kiran Rao in 2005, whom he met on the sets of Lagaan where she was an assistant director. The couple has a son named Azad. They announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage.