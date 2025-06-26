Aamir-Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic might begin filming in January 2026

The much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke , the Father of Indian cinema, is being developed by Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani . However, initially, there were no takers for the project due to its perceived lack of mainstream entertainment value. This revelation comes from Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar. In a recent interview, he also revealed that the much-awaited movie is likely to begin in January 2026.

Statement 'Story didn't have the masala of a mainstream entertainer' Pusalkar told Mid-Day, "Hindukush Bharadwaj and his son Avishkar did extensive research and wrote the script over the last four years." "They had approached many producers earlier, but nobody was willing to take it on. The producers felt the story didn't have the masala of a mainstream entertainer." It was Hirani who finally saw merit in telling Phalke's story, emphasizing its importance in putting Indian cinema on the global map.

Duty 'Mr Hirani said it was our duty...' Pusalkar further revealed, "Mr. Hirani said it was our duty to make a film on the man who put Indian cinema on the world map, and because of him, we have rozi-roti," he said. "He also said that his intention with the film wasn't to make profit, but for people all over the world to know about Dadasaheb Phalke." Interestingly, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are also making a film on Phalke.

Biopic details The biopic will cover Phalke's childhood Pusalkar also shared some details about the upcoming biopic. He said, "The story will cover the childhood of my grandfather, who was born in Trimbak near Nashik." "He had no plan of making movies, but when he saw the film on Jesus Christ [The Birth, the Life and the Death of Christ], he thought why shouldn't our culture, gods and goddesses be shown." "That's how Raja Harishchandra happened."

Influence Excitement over Khan's involvement in the project Pusalkar also revealed how the legendary filmmaker's wife, Saraswatibai Phalke, played a pivotal role in Phalke's life. "My grandmother gave him her jewelry to help him go to London. She would sit in on the film's editing and help him with reflectors on outdoor shoots." He expressed excitement over Khan's involvement in the project, stating, "He does everything with dedication and passion, and he will play Dadasaheb Phalke with the same sincerity."