Are Aamir and Rajamouli both making Phalke biopics?
What's the story
The cinematic world is abuzz with the news of two major projects delving into the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema.
Aamir Khan has collaborated with his frequent collaborator, Rajkumar Hirani, for a biopic on Phalke.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that SS Rajamouli has also approached Jr NTR to play Phalke in a parallel project.
The two films will offer contrasting takes on Phalke's life and work, reported Mid-Day.
Khan's project
Khan's film is backed by the Phalke family
Reportedly, Khan's upcoming biopic is backed by the Phalke family.
An insider revealed that the film explores the personal side of the legendary figure, focusing on his ambitions, challenges, and unwavering passion for cinema. It's described as a profoundly emotional and character-focused story.
This project will be Khan's reunion with Hirani after their successful collaborations on 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014).
Rajamouli's take
Rajamouli's version of Phalke's life
On the other hand, Rajamouli's version, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is said to offer a broader perspective.
The film delves into the legacy and impact of the world Phalke created.
Kakkar's interpretation highlights the origins of a cultural revolution, with Phalke playing a pivotal role in sparking that change.
Observers in the industry believe both films can complement each other, much like the diverse portrayals of Mahatma Gandhi over the years.
Film release
Anticipation for both Phalke biopics
Nevertheless, irrespective of the approach, the excitement for both films is palpable.
"Both can complement each other. While release timelines remain unclear, it seems Aamir's film will come first. There is also ample excitement for the other film, which will be a multilingual project," said the insider.
Phalke, whose full name is Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, was an Indian producer, director, and screenwriter who released India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.