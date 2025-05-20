What's the story

The cinematic world is abuzz with the news of two major projects delving into the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema.

Aamir Khan has collaborated with his frequent collaborator, Rajkumar Hirani, for a biopic on Phalke.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that SS Rajamouli has also approached Jr NTR to play Phalke in a parallel project.

The two films will offer contrasting takes on Phalke's life and work, reported Mid-Day.