'Dunki's box office: SRK starrer finally witnesses jump in collection

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Dunki's box office: SRK starrer finally witnesses jump in collection

By Isha Sharma 10:36 am Jan 01, 202410:36 am

'Dunki' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's last release of 2023—Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki—has been critically adjudged his weakest out of his three films released this year. It has been in stiff competition with Prashanth Neel's Salaar and the latter has been dominating the box office since Day 1, leaving Dunki to grasp at straws. However, the weekend and New Year holiday have come into play, and on Sunday, Dunki finally witnessed a noticeable jump after a lackluster few days.

2/6

Looking at 'Dunki' in numbers

Per trade tracker website Sacnilk, Dunki earned Rs. 12cr (estimates) on Sunday, which has now taken its total earnings to Rs. 188.22cr (India nett. collections). The film witnessed an occupancy of 38.49% on Sunday, with the maximum crowd turning up during the evening shows (54%), followed by the afternoon shows (43.97%). Additionally, cities such as Chennai﻿ (48.25%), Kolkata (44%), and Bengaluru﻿ (43%) witnessed the maximum occupancies.

3/6

'Dunki's worldwide business and competition with 'Salaar'

Globally, Dunki has held strong at the box office, surpassing the Rs. 361cr mark. However, it faces stiff competition from Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar, which has amassed Rs. 344cr India (nett) so far. Prabhas's superstar status has attracted audiences to theaters, particularly in southern India, directly impacting Dunki's revenue. Apart from Salaar, the film does not face any mammoth competition from any upcoming release, though Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas might snatch a few of its shows.

4/6

This is what happens in 'Dunki'

The story revolves around Hardy (Khan), Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Sukhee (Vicky Kaushal), Balli (Anil Grover), and Buggu (Vikram Kochhar). All of them have their own reasons for traveling to England, but since English isn't their strong suit, their visas are repeatedly denied. Then, led by Hardy, they reach England illegally through the "donkey route." The film marks Hirani's debut collaboration with SRK after some previously failed attempts to work together. Here is our review of Dunki.

5/6

Khan's tentative upcoming projects

Following a successful 2023 with three releases - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki - Khan is set to appear in Sujoy Ghosh's tentatively titled King, where he is reported to be seen in an extended cameo. His daughter Suhana Khan (The Archies), will make her theatrical debut with King. Additionally, SRK has Tiger Vs Pathaan lined up and has announced that his next project will begin in the summer of 2024.

6/6

Poll Which film are you rooting for?