10 years of Taapsee Pannu: Mapping her 5 best films

Apr 05, 2023

Taapsee Pannu marked her debut as a producer with 2022 film 'Blurr' which also starred her in the lead role

Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in the year 2013. She was then seen in Baby which then landed her career's breakthrough film, Pink. Today, on April 5, she has completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. As she celebrates the occasion, here are five films in which she delivered her best performances; take a look.

'Pink'

Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, this legal thriller can be touted as the film that shaped Pannu's acting career. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, Pink also featured Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, and Angad Bedi. The film went on to win the Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 64th National Awards and was a success at the box office too.

'Thappad'

Released in 2020, Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has one of the best performances of Pannu. The movie talks about domestic violence, showing how a woman goes against her family's will and seeks divorce from her husband for slapping her. It bagged various nominations in the Filmfare Awards and won five categories including Best Film and Best Actress.

'Badla'

Bachchan and Pannu reunited once again after Pink for the 2019 film, Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it's the Hindi remake of The Invisible Guest, a Spanish film. A mystery thriller, Badla was a commercial success. It collected Rs. 138.49 crore at the worldwide box office, of which Rs. 103.88 crore were its domestic collections. It also featured Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul.

'Haseen Dillruba'

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba stars Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshwardhan Rane in the lead roles. The romantic thrill was directly released on Netflix and opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it went on to become one of the most-watched Netflix movies of the year 2021. Meanwhile, the title is slated to return with a sequel.

'Manmarziyaan'

A contemporary love story, Manmarziyaan starred Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, and Pannu as the lead characters. The title was directed by Anurag Kashyap and was released in theaters in 2018. The movie performed well at the box office and collected Rs. 40 crore as its lifetime collections. Apart from the acting and its storyline, the music also struck a chord with the audience.