'Yaathisai' trailer to be launched today; Tamil stars to attend

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 03:56 pm 1 min read

'Yaathisai' trailer to be released today

Period dramas and extravagant storytelling have become a trend in cinemas and now, another Tamil film titled Yaathisai has joined the bandwagon. The film's trailer will be launched on Wednesday in the presence of esteemed guests from the Tamil cinema fraternity. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that it will be launched on Wednesday at 7:08pm IST. Fans will be bracing themselves for something exciting.

Cast and other details of the upcoming film

The period drama is set in the seventh century and revolves around the Chola dynasty's Pandiyan prince Ranadheeran. The project is helmed by Dharani Rasendran. The cast includes Semmalar Annam, Guru Somasundara, and Shakthi Mithran. The music is helmed by Chakravarthi. The trailer launch event will be attended by Aiswarya Rajesh, D Imman, Archana Kalpathi, and Mohan G, among others.

