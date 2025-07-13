Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport; team issues statement
What's the story
Abdu Rozik, the 21-year-old Tajikistani singer and social media sensation, was detained by Dubai International Airport authorities on Saturday morning after arriving from Montenegro. His management team confirmed the news to Khaleej Times, stating he was "detained" over theft allegations. However, they later clarified that he has been released and will attend an award ceremony in Dubai.
Legal clarification
Detained, not arrested: Rozik's team
S-Line Project, the agency representing Rozik, told India Today that he was only "detained" by the police and not arrested. They said, "Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released." The agency also stated it would take legal action to protect his image. They added, "We will provide you with all information later on to inform the Indian people. Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue."
Past incident
Rozik was questioned by ED in money laundering case
This is not the first time Rozik has been in a legal mess. Last year, he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving a hospitality firm. Although he was not named as an accused, this incident created quite a stir.
Career highlights
Rozik is a popular social media influencer
Rozik is a popular social media influencer and has participated in several reality shows such as Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and Bigg Boss 16. He was last seen on Bharti Singh's cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2. Apart from his showbiz career, he is also a boxer and an entrepreneur. He has a growth hormone deficiency that resulted in him standing over three feet tall, which he has spoken openly about.