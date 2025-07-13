Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport; team issues statement

Abdu Rozik, the 21-year-old Tajikistani singer and social media sensation, was detained by Dubai International Airport authorities on Saturday morning after arriving from Montenegro. His management team confirmed the news to Khaleej Times, stating he was "detained" over theft allegations. However, they later clarified that he has been released and will attend an award ceremony in Dubai.

Legal clarification Detained, not arrested: Rozik's team S-Line Project, the agency representing Rozik, told India Today that he was only "detained" by the police and not arrested. They said, "Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released." The agency also stated it would take legal action to protect his image. They added, "We will provide you with all information later on to inform the Indian people. Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this issue."

Past incident Rozik was questioned by ED in money laundering case This is not the first time Rozik has been in a legal mess. Last year, he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case involving a hospitality firm. Although he was not named as an accused, this incident created quite a stir.