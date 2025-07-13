Rahul says rush for century led to Pant's dismissal: Details

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has admitted that his desperation to score a century before lunch led to Rishabh Pant 's unfortunate run-out. The incident occurred during India's 1st innings in the ongoing 3rd Test against England on Day 3. Rahul said he had told Pant about his plan to reach the landmark before the break, which may have contributed to their dismissal and changed the momentum of the match. India lost Pant in the final over before lunch. And then after lunch, Rahul perished to leave India at 254/5.

Regret expressed Rahul wanted to get century before lunch Rahul said he had planned to score his century before lunch, but his innings was cut short after lunch when he edged a ball to a fielder off Shoaib Bashir's bowling. Rahul said at the media briefing, "There was a conversation a couple of overs before that: I told him (Pant) that I will get my hundred if possible before lunch. And with Bashir bowling that last over before lunch I thought there's a good chance for me to get it, but, yeah, unfortunately I hit straight to the fielder."

Momentum Run out changed the momentum, feels Rahul Rahul added that Pant's dismissal shouldn't have happened. "It was a ball that I could have hit for a boundary. Then he just wanted me to rotate strike and see if he could put me back on strike. But, yeah, it shouldn't have happened: a run out at that stage really changed the momentum," the Indian opener stated. "It was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that."

Words Rahul feels one of the two should have batted longer "Obviously, me and Rishabh got that long partnership and (then) we both got out (in quick succession) - he got out just before lunch and I got out just after lunch." "That wasn't ideal so you had set batters in the top five who had gotten off to starts so ideally you want one of them or both to go on and get a big score and that's how you get ahead in a Test match," Rahul added.

Mental training Rahul credits his recent success to mental training Despite the disappointment, Rahul was happy to continue his form from Leeds, where he had scored 137 in the second innings. He credited his recent success to mental training with a specialist who has worked with elite Formula 1 drivers. "In the last two-odd years I have also been working with a specialist who has helped me with 'improving reaction times' by engaging in mental drills and games," he said.

Knock Rahul hammers his second Test hundred at Lord's Rahul brought up his 10th century in Test cricket. This was his fourth Test hundred on English soil and a second one at Lord's. India resumed Day 3 on 145/3 with Rahul (53*) at the crease. He batted well in the morning session and didn't allow England any space. However, right after his ton after lunch, he perished to a loose shot. He scored 100 from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours.