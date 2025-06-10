WTC final: Pitch report and key stats of Lord's Stadium
What's the story
The World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 is all set to be a thrilling encounter between South Africa and Australia.
The match will take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to June 15.
This is a historic occasion as Australia could become the first team to defend their WTC title.
Meanwhile, SA are aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy.
Here we decode the pitch report and key stats of the Lord's Stadium.
Conditions
How the pitch will behave?
The track at the 'Mecca of Cricket' usually favors all parties.
The pitch ideally will help the pacers but as the innings will progress batters will score runs.
As per Steve Smith, spin will be crucial as the match progresses with the track being dry.
In the last Test held at the venue in September 2024, England batter Joe Root slammed his 34th Test ton as the hosts beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs.
Numbers
What is the average first-innings score?
According to cricket.com.au, the average first innings total in Tests at Lord's is 310.
Australia, meanwhile, average 301 for their average first innings score at the iconic venue.
South Africa's average first innings score at Lord's is 266. Hence, the Aussies are way ahead in this regard.
Teams batting first have won 53 of the 147 Test matches here with teams bowling first have prevailed 43 times.
Venue advantage
Australia's stellar record at Lord's
Australia, who share an arch rivalry with England, boast an impressive Test record at Lord's.
They have lost only thrice here in the last century and won five of their last eight Tests at the venue, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Out of 40 matches played at this venue over 140 years, Australia have won 18 with a success rate of 45%, which is even superior to England's 40.68%.
The tally also includes seven defeats and 15 draws.
Proteas's performance
South Africa's impressive run at Lord's
On the other hand, SA have played just 18 Tests at Lord's, winning six of them with a success rate of 33.33 %.
While they have suffered eight defeats, four encounters have been drawn.
No other visiting side owns six or more Test triumphs at this iconic ground.
Notably, SA have clinched five of their last seven Tests at Lord's.
DYK
Have SA and AUS have met at Lord's?
It must be noted that South Africa and Australia have already met once at Lord's in whites, back in 1912.
Australia recorded a comfortable 10-wicket win in that game. Two more Tests were played in that series.
While the Aussies recorded an innings win in the Manchester encounter, the Nottingham match ended in a draw.
The two teams have not contested in a neutral Test outside this series.
Stats
Here are the key performers at Lord's
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith has racked up 525 runs at an average of 58.33 across five Tests at Lord's.
His tally includes two half-centuries and as many tons.
Pat Cummins has played two Lord's Tests so far, managing 10 scalps at 21.10. Rabada took a fifer in his last Test assignment at Lord's.
Overall, he owns 13 wickets across two Tests here at 19.38. Marco Jansen claimed four wickets besides scoring 48 runs in his only Test outing at Lord's.