What's the story

The World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025 is all set to be a thrilling encounter between South Africa and Australia.

The match will take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to June 15.

This is a historic occasion as Australia could become the first team to defend their WTC title.

Meanwhile, SA are aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy.

Here we decode the pitch report and key stats of the Lord's Stadium.