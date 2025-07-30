J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Poonch

Two terrorists were killed during a joint operation by the Army and police in Jammu and Kashmir 's Poonch district. The encounter took place when an infiltration bid was foiled in the Digwar sector. Earlier, two terrorists were reported to be trapped while trying to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Operation details 3 terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack eliminated The development comes two days after "Operation Mahadev" took down Sulieman alias Hashim Musa, the mastermind behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The operation also killed two of Musa's associates in a forest area near Srinagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in the Lok Sabha that these three terrorists were involved in the Pahalgam attack and were eliminated by a joint force of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Prime Minister's response PM lauds 'Operation Mahadev' Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised "Operation Mahadev" in a post on X. He wrote, "In this remarkable speech in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji gives important details about 'Operation Mahadev', which has played a vital role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. His address also focuses on our Government's efforts towards keeping our nation secure."