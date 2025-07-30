Videos: First tsunami waves begin slamming Russia after 8.8-magnitude earthquake
What's the story
A powerful earthquake, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale, struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday. The quake was centered about 119km east-southeast from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 20.7km (21km). The tremor triggered a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and issued warnings as far as Alaska and Hawaii to New Zealand's coasts. First visuals of tsunami hitting a coast in Russia has now emerged, showing buildings being submerged and massive amounts of water drenching the land.
Warnings issued
Tsunami waves expected in Hawaii, Oregon
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake had generated a tsunami, warning of possible damage along all Hawaiian islands' coastlines. The Oregon Department of Emergency Management also warned of small tsunami waves along its coast, advising residents to stay away from beaches and marinas. New Zealand authorities cautioned against "strong and unusual currents" along its coastlines due to the quake.
Twitter Post
Buildings swept away in Kamchatka
🚨 BREAKING: Tsunami waves from the 8.7 magnitude earthquake have begun slamming Russia— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025
Buildings are already being swept away
Tsunami waves are also heading to Hawaii, expected to arrives within hours pic.twitter.com/dPg72zln9N
Tsunami impact
Tsunami hits Japan's Hokkaido, no major damage reported
Japan's Meteorological Agency reported a tsunami of 40cm in Hokkaido's Tokachi region. However, there were no reports of major damage or injuries in Japan. In Russia's Kuril Islands, the first tsunami wave hit Severo-Kurilsk, but residents were safe and evacuated to higher ground. The quake also caused minor damage in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with power outages and mobile phone service failures.
Twitter Post
Tsunami sirens in Hawaii
🚨 BREAKING: Tsunami sirens now blasting in Hawaii as USGS upgrades Pacific earthquake to a MASSIVE 8.8— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025
Authorities are calling for Hawaiians to seek higher ground NOW! Don’t wait until the last minute. pic.twitter.com/EYlsYOLjUN
Additional warnings
Philippine authorities issue tsunami warning
Philippine authorities warned of possible tsunami waves under 1 meter along its eastern coast. Teresito Bacolcol from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advised caution, saying "it may not be the largest of waves, but these can continue for hours." New Zealand's emergency management agency also warned about strong currents and unpredictable surges along its coastlines.
Quake details
Risks of aftershocks for up to a month
The earthquake was the strongest to hit the Kamchatka Peninsula since 1952. The local branch of Russia's Geophysical Survey said there are risks of aftershocks for up to a month. In July, five powerful quakes had struck near Kamchatka, with the largest being a magnitude of 7.4. On November 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no deaths despite triggering waves in Hawaii.