Videos: First tsunami waves begin slamming Russia after 8.8-magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale, struck Russia 's Far East early Wednesday. The quake was centered about 119km east-southeast from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 20.7km (21km). The tremor triggered a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and issued warnings as far as Alaska and Hawaii to New Zealand's coasts. First visuals of tsunami hitting a coast in Russia has now emerged, showing buildings being submerged and massive amounts of water drenching the land.

Warnings issued Tsunami waves expected in Hawaii, Oregon The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that the earthquake had generated a tsunami, warning of possible damage along all Hawaiian islands' coastlines. The Oregon Department of Emergency Management also warned of small tsunami waves along its coast, advising residents to stay away from beaches and marinas. New Zealand authorities cautioned against "strong and unusual currents" along its coastlines due to the quake.

Tsunami impact Tsunami hits Japan's Hokkaido, no major damage reported Japan's Meteorological Agency reported a tsunami of 40cm in Hokkaido's Tokachi region. However, there were no reports of major damage or injuries in Japan. In Russia's Kuril Islands, the first tsunami wave hit Severo-Kurilsk, but residents were safe and evacuated to higher ground. The quake also caused minor damage in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with power outages and mobile phone service failures.

Additional warnings Philippine authorities issue tsunami warning Philippine authorities warned of possible tsunami waves under 1 meter along its eastern coast. Teresito Bacolcol from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advised caution, saying "it may not be the largest of waves, but these can continue for hours." New Zealand's emergency management agency also warned about strong currents and unpredictable surges along its coastlines.