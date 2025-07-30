The satellite will scan nearly all of Earth's land and ice surfaces every 12 days

NASA-ISRO's NISAR satellite launches today—When, how to watch the lift-off

By Mudit Dube 09:20 am Jul 30, 202509:20 am

What's the story

NASA and ISRO are set to launch their joint Earth observation satellite NISAR later today. This synthetic aperture radar satellite will lift off aboard India's GSLV‑F16 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:40pm. The mission will place NISAR into a sun‑synchronous orbit at roughly 743 km altitude to enable global coverage. You can catch the live broadcast of the launch on ISRO's official YouTube channel, with streaming set to begin at 5:10 pm.