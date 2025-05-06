Gaganyaan mission: ISRO plans uncrewed launch for late 2025
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is making major progress toward its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for late 2025.
In a press conference on Tuesday, ISRO officials highlighted key advancements in areas such as astronaut training, rocket testing, life support systems, and recovery modules.
ISRO chief Dr. V Narayanan highlighted the national importance of the program, saying, "It is not an ISRO program; it is a national program."
Parachute progress
Gaganyaan mission parachutes dispatched for assembly
A major milestone was reached on May 5 when a full set of parachutes for the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, called G-1, was sent from Agra.
The parachutes were designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE).
The flight unit parachutes will be integrated with the crew module at ISRO's Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru.
System readiness
Human rating and crew systems nearing completion
ISRO has also successfully completed over 7,000 tests to certify the human rating of its launch vehicle.
The Crew Escape System, a rocket designed to eject astronauts away from the vehicle in case of failure, has also made significant progress.
Officials revealed that 90% of development on the Environment Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), crucial for maintaining cabin pressure, temperature, and air quality within the crew module is now in its final qualification phase.
Pilot preparation
Gaganyaan mission test pilots complete training
Four Indian Air Force test pilots have been selected for the Gaganyaan mission: Group Captain PB Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla.
All four have completed their physical, psychological, and spaceflight training successfully. They are now in the final stages of mission-specific preparation.
Notably, Shukla has been named prime crew member for India's upcoming flight to ISS on May 29.
Future plans
Gaganyaan program: Uncrewed flights in 2025, crewed missions in 2027
ISRO has confirmed three uncrewed missions are planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, starting with G-1.
This will be followed by two crewed missions in early 2027, putting India in the elite group of nations capable of human spaceflight.
The Gaganyaan program's initial budget was $1.1 billion but has now received a total allocation of $2.3 billion to accommodate its expanded scope.