What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) is making major progress toward its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for late 2025.

In a press conference on Tuesday, ISRO officials highlighted key advancements in areas such as astronaut training, rocket testing, life support systems, and recovery modules.

ISRO chief Dr. V Narayanan highlighted the national importance of the program, saying, "It is not an ISRO program; it is a national program."