Sunderland have completed the signing of Chelsea 's young forward, Marc Guiu, on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old Spaniard joined Chelsea from Barcelona for £5 million in July 2024. Last season, he netted six goals in 16 appearances for the Blues. Describing himself as "a powerful striker" and "natural goalscorer," Guiu expressed his excitement about joining Sunderland and helping them reach their potential this season.

Career trajectory Guiu made his Barcelona debut in October 2023 Guiu, a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, made his debut in October 2023. He scored just 33 seconds into his first game, helping his team secure a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. After moving to England and joining Chelsea, Guiu made headlines last season by scoring three goals against Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Conference League. This achievement made him Chelsea's second-youngest player to score a hat-trick.

Director's remarks Sunderland's sporting director Speakman lauds striker's qualities Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman spoke about the club's successful loan acquisition of Guiu. He thanked Chelsea for trusting Sunderland with their player and emphasized that Guiu was eager to join the club. Speakman added that there was a lot of competition for Guiu's signature but he chose Sunderland over other high-quality options. "Marc's a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team," Speakman said.

Information A look at Guiu's career and accolades Guiu made 7 appearances for FC Barcelona, scoring twice in the 2023-24 season. He was limited to 16 appearances for Chelsea last season. He scored 6 goals in 16 matches. He won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles with Chelsea.