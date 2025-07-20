West Ham United sign defender Kyle Walker-Peters: Decoding his stats

Premier League club West Ham United have signed defender Kyle Walker-Peters on a free transfer. The 28-year-old full-back, who has two caps for the England national team , has signed a three-year deal with the Hammers. The move comes after Walker-Peters's departure from Southampton earlier this summer. "He is a player I've always thought highly of and been impressed by whenever he has faced one of my teams," said West Ham manager Graham Potter.

Managerial impact 'Graham Potter was a big part of my decision' Walker-Peters revealed that his decision to join West Ham was heavily influenced by a conversation with manager Potter. He said, "I spoke to Graham Potter and he was a big, big part of me making the decision." The defender also praised Potter's coaching style and expressed hope to be part of something special at West Ham.

Career trajectory Walker-Peters made 202 appearances for Southampton Walker-Peters began his career at Tottenham. He went on to make 24 appearances, scoring one goal. 12 of his appearances came in the Premier League for Spurs. The player joined Southampton on loan in January 2020. He made the move permanent later that summer. The defender went on to make 202 appearances for Southampton in all competitions, scoring six times. He left after his contract expired following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season. 136 of his appearances came in the Premier League for the Saints. Another 43 came in the Championship.

PL stats A look at the player's Premier League stats Walker-Peters owns 148 Premier League appearances in total. In addition to two goals, he owns 11 assists. As per the Premier League, the player owns 279 touches in the opposition box. He has also smashed the woodwork thrice. He has won 818 duels and owns 278 tackles, 145 interceptions and 45 blocks. Last season, he made 33 Premier League appearances, contributing with 2 assists. He made 44 tackles and won 145 duels.