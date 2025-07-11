Decoding the stats of Tottenham's new £55m signing Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for a fee of £55 million. The deal was finalized after Spurs's initial £50 million bid was rejected by the Hammers, who had valued the forward closer to £60 million. The versatile forward was also on Chelsea and Newcastle's radar. However, he chose to join Spurs on a six-year deal after they made him a top target for manager Thomas Frank. Here's more.

Player analysis A look at Kudus' career in stats Kudus started his career with Danish side Nordsjælland. He scored 14 times in 57 appearances. Kudus then joined Ajax and ended up making 87 appearances for the Dutch side. He scored 27 times and made 11 assists. The player then joined West Ham from Ajax and went on to make 80 appearances in all competitions. He managed 19 goals for the London club alongside making 10 assists.

Premier League A look at Kudus' Premier League stats Kudus has made 65 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and making 9 assists. The player owns 256 touches in the opposition box. He has smashed the woodwork 8 times. Kudus has won 484 duels and has made a total of 103 tackles. As per the Premier League, Kudus has an XG of 6.9.