What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a vital 1-0 lead against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, courtesy a late goal from Lucas Bergvall.

The 18-year-old footballer netted his first goal for Tottenham, tipping the scales in his team's favor.

Although Liverpool had thrashed Spurs 6-3 in December's Premier League match, this clash was characterized by a series of errors and missed opportunities from both ends.