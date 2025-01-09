Tottenham edge past Liverpool in Carabao Cup semis 1st-leg clash
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have taken a vital 1-0 lead against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, courtesy a late goal from Lucas Bergvall.
The 18-year-old footballer netted his first goal for Tottenham, tipping the scales in his team's favor.
Although Liverpool had thrashed Spurs 6-3 in December's Premier League match, this clash was characterized by a series of errors and missed opportunities from both ends.
Controversial goal
Bergvall's goal sparks controversy amid Liverpool's appeal
Bergvall's match-winning goal in the 86th minute wasn't without controversy.
Liverpool had appealed for a foul and possible second yellow card when Bergvall slid into Kostas Tsimikas just minutes before scoring.
However, referee Stuart Attwell allowed play to continue.
This decision has added an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming second leg at Anfield on Thursday, February 6.
Team resilience
Tottenham overcome challenges to secure victory
Tottenham's win came despite several hurdles. The side was already thin and had to bring in new signing Antonin Kinsky for his debut as goalkeeper.
Further, Rodrigo Bentancur sustained a serious injury in the first half which saw him being stretchered off and hospitalized.
Despite the setbacks, Spurs restricted Liverpool from scoring with Kinsky making a crucial stoppage-time save against Darwin Nunez.
Opta stats
Tottenham make these records
Tottenham have never lost a home first leg of a Carabao Cup/League Cup semi-final tie in seven such matches (W5 D2).
Notably, Spurs have won each of their last four games in a row (2009, 2015, 2019, 2025).
Tottenham have also won four consecutive League Cup matches for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign, the season in which they went on to reach the final.
Do you know?
First away defeat for Liverpool this season
Liverpool suffered only their second defeat of the season in all competitions. Their first defeat was vs Nottingham Forest in September in the Premier League. This defeat ended their 24-match unbeaten run (W20 D4). It was also the Reds' first away defeat of the campaign.
Information
Here are the match stats
Spurs had four shots on target from nine attempts. The visitors managed 7 shots on target from 14 attempts. Liverpool had 36 touches in the opposition box compared to Spurs' 19. Liverpool owned 60% ball possession.