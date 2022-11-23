Sports

Pep Guardiola extends Manchester City contract: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 23, 2022, 05:23 pm 3 min read

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has extended his contract with the club until 2025. Guardiola has put pen to paper on a two-year deal. His previous contract was set to run until 2023. Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola joined City back in 2016. Since then he has helped the club become a major force. Here we decode his stats.

Guardiola elated to extend the deal

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place," said Guardiola. "I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years." He added he cannot thank the club enough for trusting him. He also said he is happy and comfortable, besides having everything he needs to do his job.

Guardiola's record at Man City

Guardiola has so far managed Man City in 374 matches across competitions. He has won 271 matches, besides drawing 49 and losing 54. Under his managerial stint, City have so far scored 921 goals, besides letting in 309. He has enjoyed a goal difference of +612 and a win percentage of +72.46.

Guardiola's record in the Premier League

In the Premier League, Guardiola has enjoyed a terrific record so far. He has managed 242 games, winning 179, drawing 31, and losing on 32 occasions. Under him, City have forwarded a whopping 605 goals, besides conceding 196. He has won the Premier League honor on four occasions - 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22.

Breaking down his Premier League achievements

Guardiola has so far won 11 Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He has also won three Premier League Manager of the Season awards (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21). Under Guardiola, City hold the record of winning by the biggest margin of points (19) on two occasions. City clocked a record for most away wins in a PL season (16 in 2017-18).

Guardiola has won a host of trophies

Besides four Premier League honors, Guardiola has helped City win the Carabao Cup on four occasions. Notably, they arrived across four successive seasons. Guardiola has also helped City win the FA Cup in 2018-19 and two FA Community Shields in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Guardiola reached the 2019-20 Champions League final with City, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

City's performance in 2022-23

City are second in the Premier League 2022-23 season, having amassed 32 points from 14 games. Notably, City are placed second on the table with Arsenal holding the top place (37 points). City are the only side though with 40-plus PL goals in 2022-23 (40). City have also progressed to the R16 in the Champions League and are alive in the Carabao Cup.