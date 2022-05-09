Sports

Premier League: Manchester City gain a three-point lead over Liverpool

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 09, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

Man City demolished Newcastle 5-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City have opened a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. After Liverpool's 1-1 draw versus Spurs, champions City demolished Newcastle United 5-0. With three games to go, City have not only gained a valuable lead, but also improved their goal difference. Meanwhile, Everton overcame Leicester City to give themselves a massive chance of avoiding relegation.

MCINEW Manchester City humble sorry Magpies

Raheem Sterling headed his side in front after 19 minutes. Aymeric Laporte scored the second before half-time after Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka fumbled Ilkay Gundogan's volley. Rodri added the 3rd with a near-post header from Kevin de Bruyne's corner. Substitute Phil Foden struck in the closing moments before Sterling scored another with a close-range finish in added time.

Records City extend this tally; record for Sterling

As per Opta, City have scored five or more goals in a Premier League game for the 30th time since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016-17. They are well ahead of Liverpool (14) and Spurs (13). Sterling's now has 51 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium, becoming the second player to reach the milestone at the ground after Sergio Aguero (106).

Sterling Sterling races to 108 PL goals

In 318 Premier League appearances, former Liverpool player Sterling has scored 108 goals, besides making 54 assists. The three-time Premier League champion 12 Premier League goals in 2021-22 and 16 overall. He now has 130 goals for City in 337 appearances. Overall, he has 90 Premier League goals for City. He is the second player after Aguero (184) to score 90-plus PL goals.

Premier League City have more points and better goal difference

Manchester City are top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. Playing their 35th game, City now have 27 wins, five draws, and 3 losses (86 points). They have scored 89 goals, besides conceding 21. Liverpool are placed second, having won 25, drawn 8, and losing twice. They have 83 points from 35 games. They have scored 87 goals, besides conceding 23.

Information Other results in the Premier League

Arsenal claimed a 2-1 win over Leeds and are chasing Chelsea for the 3rd place. Everton earned a crucial 2-1 win over Leicester and have climbed up to 16th. West Ham thrashed relegated Norwich City 4-0 and will look to topple Man United.