Sports

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank May 09, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

GT are seated second in the IPL standings (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Both teams have sealed eight wins so far. LSG, however, are seated atop the standings (NRR of +0.703) with GT seated second (+0.120). Lately, LSG beat KKR by 75 runs while GT lost by five runs to MI. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this duel. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. MCA has averaged a first innings total of close to 170 (last five matches). The sides batting first have won each of the last five fixtures. The wicket has aided both batters and bowlers so far.

LSG LSG would be raring to claim a playoff berth

LSG have outclassed even the most competent sides without breaking a sweat. They are enjoying a four-match win streak. They look all set to become the first side to grab a playoff ticket this season. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Deepak Hooda are the linchpins among batters. The ace duo of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan could pose a threat to the Titans.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in the last match-up. In fact, that was the maiden fixture for both sides in IPL. Batting first, LSG posted 158/6. GT (161/5) chased down the target, riding on Rahul Tewatia's 24-ball 40*.

GT Can Titans thwart an LSG triumph?

Titans are on a two-match losing streak, having succumbed to PBKS and later MI. Against PBKS, it was a failure as a unit. However, they should have snatched a win against MI given it was well in reach. GT's bowlers have looked expensive on a few occasions. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan continues to be a force to deal with courtesy of his economical spells.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

LSG (probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan. GT (probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Stats Who are the key performers?

KL Rahul (LSG) has hoarded 451 runs in 11 innings this season. He averages 50.11. Left-handed batter Quinton de Kock (LSG) has aggregated 344 runs this season at 31.27. Deepak Hooda (LSG) has struck 320 runs in 11 outings in IPL 2022. He averages 29.09. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has claimed 11 wickets this season. He has an economy of 6.84.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Wriddhiman Saha, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan. Fantasy XI (option 2): Wriddhiman Saha, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, David Miller, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohsin Khan.