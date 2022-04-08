Sports

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans overcome Punjab Kings, remain unbeaten

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 08, 2022

Shubman Gill smashed 96 in the run-chase (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans (GT) have beaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. An incredible knock by Shubman Gill helped the Titans chase 190. Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes as GT required 12 off the final two balls. Earlier, leg-spinner Rashid Khan trumped the Kings, taking three wickets. Here are the records.

PBKS had a patchy start after GT elected to field. They lost Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow early. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone shared a valuable stand. Vital contributions from Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Chahar guided PBKS to 189/9. Shubman Gill was on a roll in the run-chase, however, GT faced a collapse. Rahul Tewatia got them home in the final over.

Shubman Gill played another terrific knock for GT. He could have slammed his maiden century in the IPL. In the previous match, Gill had registered his career-best IPL score (84 vs Delhi Capitals). Gill surpassed that, finishing with 96 off 59 deliveries.

Livingstone continued his exploits with another scintillating knock. He rescued PBKS after they were reduced to 34/2. The right-handed batter smashed 64 off 27 deliveries with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes. He slammed his second half-century in the IPL. Livingstone brought up his maiden IPL fifty in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings (60 off 32 balls).

Rashid Khan was the pick of Gujarat Titans' bowlers. He picked three wickets for 22 runs in four overs. The Afghan leg-spinner removed the dangerous Livingstone in the 16th over. Rashid got rid of the English batter for the fourth time in T20 cricket.

Jitesh Sharma, playing just his second IPL match, impressed with his fiery cameo. He smashed 23 off mere 11 balls (1 four and 2 sixes). Shahrukh Khan played a similar knock, belting 15 off just eight deliveries (2 sixes). Rahul Chahar, who came in to bat at number nine, wreaked toward the end of innings. He returned unbeaten on 22 (14).