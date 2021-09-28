IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians defeat Punjab Kings: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 11:18 pm

Mumbai Indians defeat Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The defending champions chased down 136, with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard getting them home. Saurabh Tiwary (45) brought them back in the hunt after the top-order failed to deliver. With a much-needed victory, MI are alive in the playoff race. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Punjab started well after MI elected to bowl. However, KL Rahul (21) and Mandeep Singh (15) couldn't capitalize upon their starts. PBKS were reduced to 48/4 before Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda rescued them. PBKS eventually compiled 135/6 after 20. Tiwary played a pivotal knock for MI after the top-order stumbled. Pandya and Pollard ensured them a victory in the 19th over.

Milestone

Pollard completes 300 wickets in T20 cricket

Pollard was brought into the attack by skipper Rohit Sharma right after the powerplay. He dismissed both Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in his very first over. In the process, he completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Pollard is now the only player to have registered 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in the format. He recorded figures of 2/8 from 1 over against PBKS.

Krunal

Krunal takes his 50th IPL wicket

Krunal Pandya started the proceedings for MI. He was economical in his four, having conceded 24 runs. The all-rounder dismissed Mandeep Singh, thereby completing 50 wickets in the IPL. Krunal has become the eighth player to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in the tournament. He is the second player from MI to do so (among active MI players).

Bumrah

Bumrah was on fire against PBKS

Bumrah has been on a roll in the UAE leg. He was on the money today as well, having snapped up two wickets. The Indian seamer conceded 24 runs in four and bowled a total of 11 dot balls. Bumrah now has 125 IPL wickets, the ninth-most in the tournament. He is the leading wicket-taker for MI in the ongoing season.

SKY

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't scored in double digits of late

Top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to overcome his lean patch. He recorded a golden duck against PBKS. Interestingly, SKY was never dismissed for single-digit scores in two consecutive innings in the previous three IPL seasons. He hasn't scored in double digits in his last five IPL innings. His recent scores read as - 0, 8, 5, 3 and 3.

Do you know?

Third bowler to dismiss SKY for a golden duck (IPL)

This is the third time Suryakumar has been dismissed for a golden duck in the IPL. Ravi Bishnoi uprooted him just after he removed Rohit. Notably, Chris Morris (in 2015) and Umesh Yadav (in 2018) are the other bowlers to have attained this feat.