IPL 2021: List of new faces playing in second phase

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 02:29 pm

The IPL 2021 second phase will see several new faces

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season second phase in the UAE will start from September 19 onwards. There are several players across franchises who have decided to skip the remainder of the season after participating in the first half before the tournament was suspended. Teams have been quick in responding and have made key replacement signings. We present the list of new faces.

RCB

Five news faces in the RCB camp

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has bagged 36 scalps from 25 T20I matches. He has replaced Australia's Adam Zampa. RCB will also miss the services of Daniel Sams and Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera has been roped in. Chameera has 38 T20I scalps. Sussex all-rounder George Garton has replaced Kane Richardson in the side. Tim David and Akash Deep are the other two new entrants.

Punjab

Punjab Kings have roped in notable replacements

Punjab Kings have got in England's Adil Rashid, who is a champion white-ball cricketer. After a successful stint at The Hundred, Rashid will lend a voice in Punjab's bowling attack. Besides the senior spinner, Nathan Ellis has joined the team as well. The duo has replaced Australian pair Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. South Africa's in-form Aiden Markram has replaced Englishman Dawid Malan.

KKR

KKR sign veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee

Kolkata Knight Riders signed veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee for the remaining matches. Southee comes in the place of Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who had pulled out of the IPL second leg citing personal reasons. The 32-year-old right-arm pacer had previously represented the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians (MI), and RCB. In 40 IPL games, he has claimed 28 wickets.

RR

RR sign some exciting players to bolster their side

The Rajasthan Royals were impacted badly with the absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes for the second phase. They had already missed Jofra Archer in the first half. West Indies' Evin Lewis, who has been in sparkling form, has replaced Buttler. Meanwhile. Oshane Thomas has replaced Stokes. South Africa's in-form spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and New Zealand's Glenn Phillips had earlier joined as well.

DC

Delhi Capitals: Ben Dwarshuis has replaced Chris Woakes

Australia cricketer Ben Dwarshuis was roped in by the Delhi Capitals to replace Chris Woakes for the rest of the IPL season. Woakes had pulled out of the remainder of the IPL in UAE because of personal reasons. Dwarshuis has experience in T20 cricket, having claimed 100 wickets in 82 matches. He has a bowling average of 23.73 with the best performance of 4/13.

Information

SRH replace Bairstow with Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow pulled out of IPL 2021 remainder to prioritize his international assignments for England. The swashbuckling opener has been replaced by West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.