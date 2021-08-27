3rd Test: Pujara, Kohli lead India's fightback against England

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 10:56 pm

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli has led India's fightback against England

The Indian cricket team (215/2) is leading a fightback through Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Leeds. After bowling out England for 432 in the morning session, India fought back with Rohit Sharma scoring 59. Pujara (91*) has also hit a sublime fifty as Kohli is there alongside him. Here are the details.

First session

A balanced first session on offer

England resumed Day 3 on 423/8 and managed to add just nine runs. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removed the final two batters. India needed a strong response and the openers were watchful, seeing out the early threat. They batted for 18.5 overs (34) before Craig Overton dismissed Rahul. Jonny Bairstow took a blinder in the slip cordon after Rahul edged an unplayable delivery.

Rohit T20Is

Rohit scores an important 59, shares crucial stand alongside Pujara

Rohit was superb at the top for India, taking his time and playing some confident defensive shots. His stay at the crease benefited the side immensely. The senior player faced 156 deliveries for his 59. He hit seven fours and a six. Rohit shared a defining 82-run stand alongside Pujara, who battled hard to support Rohit. Together they showed plenty of value.

Pujara

Pujara stands out for India after failing to impress before

Pujara struggled big time in the ongoing series and the only time he put up some fight was the hard-working 206-ball 45 in the second innings of the second Test at Lord's. Today, Pujara showed his credentials. This was a brilliant effort by India's number three batsman, who was watchful and determined. He is unbeaten on 91, hitting 15 fours.

Information

Kohli getting close to a fifty

Kohli hasn't been amongst the runs as well and needed to come in and continue the work put in by Rohit and Pujara. He looked good on a track that is assisting the batters. He has hit six fours in an unbeaten 45-run knock.