3rd Test: Pujara, Kohli lead India's fightback against England
The Indian cricket team (215/2) is leading a fightback through Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Edgbaston in Leeds. After bowling out England for 432 in the morning session, India fought back with Rohit Sharma scoring 59. Pujara (91*) has also hit a sublime fifty as Kohli is there alongside him. Here are the details.
A balanced first session on offer
England resumed Day 3 on 423/8 and managed to add just nine runs. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removed the final two batters. India needed a strong response and the openers were watchful, seeing out the early threat. They batted for 18.5 overs (34) before Craig Overton dismissed Rahul. Jonny Bairstow took a blinder in the slip cordon after Rahul edged an unplayable delivery.
Rohit scores an important 59, shares crucial stand alongside Pujara
Rohit was superb at the top for India, taking his time and playing some confident defensive shots. His stay at the crease benefited the side immensely. The senior player faced 156 deliveries for his 59. He hit seven fours and a six. Rohit shared a defining 82-run stand alongside Pujara, who battled hard to support Rohit. Together they showed plenty of value.
Pujara stands out for India after failing to impress before
Pujara struggled big time in the ongoing series and the only time he put up some fight was the hard-working 206-ball 45 in the second innings of the second Test at Lord's. Today, Pujara showed his credentials. This was a brilliant effort by India's number three batsman, who was watchful and determined. He is unbeaten on 91, hitting 15 fours.
Kohli getting close to a fifty
Kohli hasn't been amongst the runs as well and needed to come in and continue the work put in by Rohit and Pujara. He looked good on a track that is assisting the batters. He has hit six fours in an unbeaten 45-run knock.