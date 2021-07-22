Rishabh Pant returns to Team India camp post COVID-19 recovery

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 01:52 pm

Rishabh Pant has joined Team India's bio-bubble

Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has recovered from the novel coronavirus and has joined the bio-bubble ahead of the five-match Test series against England. Pant, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, has completed 10 days of the isolation period. He also cleared two RT-PCR negative reports and proper cardio check-ups which are mandatory before joining the side. Here's more.

Pant didn't travel to Durham for the warm-up game

Earlier, Pant did not travel to Durham, where the Indian team re-assembled to prepare for a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team, starting July 20. A BCCI source confirmed that Pant had tested positive and had been in isolation for the past eight days as the developments occurred. Pant was asymptomatic during the period.

Other Team India members were also in quarantine

Apart from Pant, four other members of the Indian cricket team were also in quarantine in London. Throwdown expert Dayananda Garani had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, and bowling coach Bharat Arun were also in quarantine after being identified as close contacts.

KL Rahul donned the keeping gloves in the warm-up match

In the ongoing warm-up match, KL Rahul donned the keeping gloves for Team India. Rahul came to bat at number five and scored a sparkling century. He smashed 11 fours and a six in his knock of 101. India were dismissed for 311. In response, the County Select XI are 220/9 at stumps on Day 2. Haseeb Hammed scored 112 at the top.

Team India will need to get its balance right

The first Test starts on August 4 and Team India will need to be smart in terms of the starting XI. In the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, India's decision to go with two spinners backfired. It remains to be seen whether India go with four pacers and a spinner or seven batters and four bowlers (three pacers, one spinner).

Pant will be crucial for Team India

In 21 Tests, Pant has amassed 1,403 runs for India at an average of 43.84. He has amassed three tons and six fifties. When England toured India earlier this year, Pant got scores of 91, 11, 58*, 8, 1, and 101.