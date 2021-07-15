ENG vs IND: India's support staff Dayananda tests positive

Dayananda Garani is the second person associated with Team India to test positive for COVID-19

Indian cricket team support staff Dayananda Garani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UK. He is the second person to test positive for COVID-19 after wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. As per protocols, Dayananda's positive report will also see senior cricketer Wriddhiman Saha isolate being a close contact. Here we present further details on the same.

Dayananda

Yes Dayananda has tested positive, claims a source

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the report. "Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully, he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity," the source claimed.

Pant

Key details about Rishabh Pant

The report added that Pant will need to test negative on Sunday to be able to leave quarantine and join the team. He is said to be in-home isolation at the moment. Meanwhile, Pant will not travel to Durham, where the Indian team re-assembles to prepare for a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team, starting July 20.

Isolation

Pant has been in isolation for eight days

A BCCI source confirmed that Pant had tested positive and had been in isolation for the past eight days. As per reports, he remains asymptomatic as of now. "He's in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a source told PTI. It remains to be seen if Pant joins the squad at a later stage.

Variant

Pant has contracted the Delta variant of virus

It is understood that Pant has contracted the Delta variant of the virus, which has been prevalent in the UK. "Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Information

Team India to play a warm-up game from July 20

Team India will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a County Championship XI team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This development happened after a request from the BCCI.

Garani

Who is Dayandanda Garani?

Garani is a throwdown expert for Team India. Before joining the Indian cricket team, he was working with the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. He had received the call from the BCCI just before he was set to head back to India from the UAE following KXIP's exit from the IPL 2020 season.

Do you know?

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the UK

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the UK once again. As per Public Health England, on July 14, 42,302 cases and 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. This has been the highest tally since mid-January.