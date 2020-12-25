Team India will need to bounce back in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia. After suffering a heavy defeat in the opening Day-Night Test match at the Adelaide Oval, the Indian cricket team has to offer resistance and character. India, who are without Virat Kohli, will expect Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side well. Ahead of a crunch battle, here's the preview.

Team India India's playing XI for second Test announced

Team India announced its playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj set to make their debuts. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and has replaced Wriddhiman Saha as the experienced Ravindra Jadeja also got the nod. India would want more from their batsmen after the horrific show in the second innings of the first Test after they were dismissed for 36.

Australia Australia will be confident against Team India

Australia will want talisman Steve Smith to get the desired runs in the middle order. If Smith finds his touch, India could be in for more problems. Australia will go in with the same playing XI after Tim Paine expressed his faith in Matthew Wade and Cameron Green. Australian pacers are expected to make a real difference once again and India need a response.

Details Playing XI and Fantasy Dream11

Australia expected playing XI: Burns, Wade, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Green, Paine (c & wk), Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon. India playing XI: Gill, Mayank, Pujara, Rahane (c), Vihari, Pant (wk), Jadeja, Ashwin, Siraj, Umesh, Bumrah. Dream11 team prediction: Mayank, Pujara, Smith (c), Labuschagne, Paine (wk), Rahane (vc), Ashwin, Cummins, Hazlewood, Siraj, Bumrah.

Report Second Test: Pitch report and conditions

The pitch will assist batsmen and pacers alike. As per reports, Melbourne's forecast suggests some major fluctuations through the Test match. One expects to see pleasant weather on the first day and that could be followed by a hot day. Interestingly, this is also the only day with a rain forecast. The last three days are expected to be drastically cooler.

Stats This is the 100th Test between Australia and India

The Aussies have won all six Test matches since the end of last year's Ashes. Notably, this will be the 100th Test between Australia and India. The hosts have won 43 and lost 28 of those, and there has been one tie. Meanwhile, India have lost all three Test matches this year.

Information Timing and TV listing