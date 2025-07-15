Mitchell Starc completes 400 Test wickets with fastest fifer: Stats 

Mitchell Starc has become the fastest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, claiming the milestone within just 15 balls in the fourth innings of the recently concluded third Test against West Indies, in Kingston, Jamaica. He broke the previous record jointly held by Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland by four deliveries. The Australian pacer also went past 400 Test wickets in what was his 100th match. Here are his stats.

Record start Starc's sensational 1st over Starc's record-breaking feat began with a sensational first over where he dismissed John Campbell on the very first ball. He then went on to dismiss debutant Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King in the same over, leaving West Indies reeling at 0/3. This was the fourth occasion of Starc striking with the opening delivery of an innings.

Milestone achievement Fourth Australian to take 400 Test wickets Starc's 400th Test wicket came in his second over when he trapped Mikyle Louis lbw with another inswinger. This made him the fourth Australian bowler to reach this milestone after Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (562). Just two balls later, he added Shai Hope lbw to his tally, completing a five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries. Last-man Jayden Seales was his final victim.

Match summary Australia's massive win and WI's lowest score Australia's dominance was further highlighted by Scott Boland's hat-trick as they bowled out West Indies for just 27 runs. This is now the second-lowest total ever recorded in Test cricket history, only behind New Zealand's 26/10 against England in Auckland in 1955. The innings ended in just 14.3 overs with Australia winning by a whopping 176 runs. They hence sealed the series 3-0.

Summary How did the game pan out? Australia had scored 225 runs in their first innings, which was followed by a dismal performance from West Indies, who were bowled out for just 143. Alzarri Joseph took 5-27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in the third innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. However, stellar spells from Starc and Boland meant WI were folded for 27. Steve Smith's 48 in Australia's first innings was the highest individual score in this match.

Fifer Career-best figures for Starc Starc returned with 6/9 from 7.3 overs, surpassing his previous-best figures of 6/48. This was his 16th Test fifer as the tally also includes 20 four-wicket hauls and a couple of match 10-fers. Starc, who becomes the 16th Aussie to complete 100 Test appearances, has now raced to 402 wickets at 27.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. He also raced past 150 wickets (now 152) in away Tests, averaging 26.77 (5W: 8).