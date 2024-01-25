Stats

Fifth Australian to achieve 350 Test wickets

Playing his 87th Test match, Starc has raced to 350 wickets at an average above 27. He became the fifth Australian bowler to unlock this landmark in Test cricket. He is only behind legends like Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), Nathan Lyon (512) and Dennis Lille (355). Starc has amassed 14 fifers and 19 four-wicket hauls.

A look at Starc's Test record against West Indies

Starc has claimed 26 wickets against the West Indies in seven matches at an average above 19. He has claimed a solitary four-fer against the Windies in Test cricket. His best test figures of 4/28 against the West Indies came in 2015 at the Windsor Park, Dominica. Starc has claimed 12 wickets from three Tests that he has played on WI soil.

Third left-arm pacer to complete 350 Test wickets

With this milestone, Starc becomes the third left-arm pacer to accomplish 350 Test wickets. Only Pakistan legend Wasim Akram with 414 wickets and Sri Lankan icon Chaminda Vaas with 355 scalps are ahead of him. Among left-arm bowlers in general, Starc is fifth with spinners Rangana Herath (433) and Daniel Vettori (361) joining the list with 350 Test wickets.

Here are his home, away and neutral venue numbers (Tests)

The 33-year-old has featured in 50 home Tests while returning with 214 wickets at an average above 26. He has claimed eight fifers at home. Starc has claimed 126 wickets from 33 away (home of opposition) Tests at an average of 28.14. The left-arm pacer has scalped seven fifers away from home. In four neutral venue Tests, he has amassed 10 wickets at 46.70.

Second-most wickets in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle

Starc has claimed 35 wickets from eight matches in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. He is the second-most successful bowler in this phase. He is only behind compatriot Pat Cummins. Starc has scalped three fourfers and a solitary five-wicket haul.