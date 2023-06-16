Sports

The Ashes, Lyon removes Pope for the third time: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 16, 2023

Lyon has enjoyed a good record against Pope in Test cricket

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon once again dismissed Ollie Pope in the first session on Day 1 of The Ashes at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Pope, who looked in fantastic touch on a very docile pitch was dismissed for 31 off only 44 deliveries. England were 92/2 with Pope's dismissal. Heading to tea, England are 240/5. Here's more.

Lyon has dismissed Pope thrice in Test cricket

Lyon has enjoyed a good record against Pope in Test cricket. The veteran Aussie off-spinner has dismissed him thrice in only four innings. Pope has only managed to score 22 runs against the office and has a paltry average of 7.33 against the 35-year-old. Lyon outfoxed him this time by trapping him right in front of the wickets.

103 wickets for Lyon versus England

Pope's wicket was Lyon's 102nd Test wicket against England. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the Ashes, only behind English pacers Stuart Broad (131) and James Anderson (112). He also dismissed Harry Brook later, so his Ashes tally currently stands at 103 wickets. He just surpassed Australia's Bill O'Reilly, who had scalped 102 Ashes wickets. He is playing his 29th Test versus England.

Lyon completed the WTC 2021-23 cycle as the highest wicket-taker

The Australian off-spinner has been on a roll for the last couple of years and beyond. He finished the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle as the highest wicket-taker with 88 wickets in 20 Tests. He played a major role in helping the win the mace.

A look at Lyon's overall Test numbers

Lyon is the third-highest wicket-taker among Australian bowlers in this format. Only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) are ahead of him. He has scalped 489 wickets while playing his 121st Test match. The veteran off-spinner is closing in on 500 scalps. Overall he is currently the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and fourth-highest among spinners.

