ENG vs IRE: Ollie Pope hammers his fourth Test century

England batter Ollie Pope played a brilliant hand against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England batter Ollie Pope played a brilliant hand against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's on Day 2. He slammed his fourth Test century and second at home. He and Ben Duckett have stitched an unbeaten double-century plus partnership which allowed the hosts to take a commanding lead after England bundled out Ireland for 172 on Day 1. Here we decode his stats.

A well-measured knock from Pope

The 25-year-old came to the crease on Day 1 right after Zak Crawley's dismissal. He got himself in and made sure to play out the last few overs of the day. On Day 2, he was much more fluent as he played his strokes and was always looking in command against a very timid Irish bowling attack. Pope maintained a good scoring rate.

England boss the first session

England dominated the show in the first session. Resuming on 152/1, England went to lunch, having managed 325/1. Notably, Duckett scored 100 runs in the session. England maintained a scoring rate over six an over as the Irish bowlers looked deflated.

Pope surpasses 1,900 runs in Test

Pope has surpassed 1,900 runs in Test cricket at over 34. He has four tons and 11 fifties. Pope registered his second ton on home soil as he is nearing the 1,000-run mark. Ireland are now the sixth nation against whom Pope has a 50-plus score in the longest format. Ireland are also the fourth nation against whom Pope has struck a ton.