ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin displaces Anderson at the top

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 01, 2023, 02:38 pm 2 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin has dethroned England pacer James Anderson as the top-ranked bowler in Tests. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the same on Wednesday (March 1). Ashwin has been on a roll in the ongoing four-match Test series versus Australia. He returned with 14 wickets in the first two games. The same helped him displace Anderson. Here are further details.

Ashwin goes at the top

With a rating of 864, Ashwin is now sitting pretty at the top of the rankings. Meanwhile, Anderson has now slipped to second place with his rating points being 859. Jasprit Bumrah (4th) and Ravindra Jadeja (8th) are the other two Indian bowlers in the top-10 ICC Test Bowling Rankings. Meanwhile, Ashwin is also the second-ranked Test all-rounder.

A look at Ashwin's numbers in Tests

Ashwin made his Test debut against WI in 2011. He has scalped over 460 wickets in 91 matches (5WI: 31). He has taken over 325 scalps at home, averaging just below 21. He owns 133 and four wickets at away and neutral venues, respectively. Earlier in the series, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 89 Tests.

How has he fared versus Australia?

Ashwin has raced to over 100 scalps in 21 matches against Australia in Test cricket. He averages just below 30 (5WI: 6). He grabbed figures worth 3/57 and 3/59 in the previous game to get this feat. He has the second-most wickets for India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He only ranks behind legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who owns 111 Test scalps versus the Aussies.

How has the 3rd Test proceeded?

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test. The hosts were off to a poor start as their top-order crumbled against Australia's spin attack. India were hence folded for 109. Todd Murphy (1/23), Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16), and Nathan Lyon (3/35) were among the wickets. Notably, India are 2-0 up in the series.